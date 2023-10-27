Canberra man charged over wife's stabbing death makes brief appearance in court from hospital bed

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onA 70-year-old man has been charged with murder after the discovery of his wife's body at the Canberra home they shared on Monday.

Van Thanh Vu's daughter called the police after finding both him and his 65-year-old wife Thi Thuy Huong Nguyen unresponsive at their Bruce residence. Police said Ms Nguyen was stabbed multiple times in her kitchen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.He was today helped by an interpreter during the short hearing about the case in the ACT Magistrates Court, which he attended via video link from his hospital bed.

'Very, very sorry': Paediatrician that treated 5yo who died at Canberra Hospital becomes emotional at inquest Buyers of defective apartments allowed to break contracts, recoup deposits in 'quite radical' NSW firstAccused drunk driver's bail revoked after car crash that killed 9yo Central Coast boyZak Grieve was handed a life sentence, with a non-parole period of 20 years, for a murder he wasn't there forZak Grieve was handed a life sentence, with a non-parole period of 20 years, for a murder he wasn't there for'We are devastated and heartbroken': Lilie James' family... headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Man, 70, charged with murder over stabbing death of Canberra womanPolice found a 65-year-old woman stabbed to death inside a home in Canberra&x27;s northern suburbs earlier this week. Read more ⮕

Canberra Pet Rescue vandalised by intruders, forcing not-for-profit to halt some operationsNot-for-profit Canberra Pet Rescue is forced to halt some of its operations and rebuild after vandals left its Curtin location with 'thousands of dollars worth of damage' on Tuesday night. Read more ⮕

Australian share market rises, producer prices jump and politicians talk tax in Canberra — live updatesThe ASX 200 is up on lithium, mining and a supermarket chain's good fortune. But a jump in the cost of production inputs threatens to keep inflation higher for longer. Follow the latest financial news with insights from the ABC's specialist business reporters on our live blog. Read more ⮕

Anthony Albanese’s $28k drinks list: Sydney gins, Canberra rieslings and his radical selfThe choices of former PMs John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison were found wanting. So how does Anthony Albanese stack up on the drinks trolley? Read more ⮕

MPs left hanging as Qantas charm offensive fails to launchQantas ticked off federal MPs again after a flight out of Canberra was delayed. Read more ⮕

MPs left hanging as Qantas charm offensive fails to launchQantas ticked off federal MPs again after a flight out of Canberra was delayed. Read more ⮕