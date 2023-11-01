‘Canary in the coal mine’: Jordan Peterson on rising anti-Semitism

“You know, if a culture can tolerate a successful minority, it's pretty damn robust and it's not very resentful. And as soon as a culture starts to get resentful, the Jews make an easy target because they're a minority.

"I was sickened by it but then I was also immediately suspicious of Iran's role. And I mean, that doesn't require any particular perspicacity on my part. I think it's quite obvious.” to derail peace plans in the Middle East that began when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020 during the Trump administration.

Dr Peterson praised the former United States President for the “major accomplishment” and suggested Trump should have been given the Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in the accords. “I believe that if Biden would have taken the opportunity and been a bit magnanimous in his response to Trump, which he could have been, instead of thinking of him as Satan himself, that he could have enticed the Saudis into a peace accord and we wouldn't be in this damn situation now.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson and Piers Morgan break down Israel-Hamas warClinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has examined the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas during an insightful and confronting wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Sickened by it’: Dr Jordan Peterson recounts ‘instant feeling’ following Hamas attacksDr Jordan Peterson has revealed what his 'instant feeling' was when he first heard Hamas terrorists had undertaken brutal attacks against Israelis last month, stating he was 'sickened by it'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Sharri Markson condemns government’s lack of action on anti-SemitismAnother leader has now shown up Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when it comes to condemning the terrifying recent rise in anti-Semitism, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: NSW Premier Denounces Rise in Anti-Semitism Following Hamas AttacksNSW Premier Chris Minns strongly condemns the increase in anti-Semitism in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attacks. He is the only Labor politician showing leadership on this issue.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: When anti-Semitism ‘rears its ugly, nasty head’, Australian Jews feel it ‘strongly’: Walt SecordAIJAC Public Affairs Director Walt Secord says when anti-Semitism spikes and “rears its ugly, nasty head,” Australian Jews feel it strongly and personally. “It’s a very tough time, and it’s been a tough three weeks,” he told Sky News Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘A ticking clock’: Activist calls for release of Israeli hostagesIsraeli-born Sydney woman Noy Miran has called for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and warned of rising anti-Semitism in Australia in an exclusive interview with Sharri Markson.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕