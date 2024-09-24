Canadian Detained by China Says He Was Tortured in Solitary Confinement

A Canadian man detained by China for more than 1000 days said he was put into solitary confinement for months and interrogated for up to nine hours every day, treatment he said amounted to psychological torture.

Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based NGO, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in 2018 before his arrest.“I still carry a lot of pain around with me and that can be heavy at times,” Kovrig said in his first substantial comments sinceKovrig noted that United Nations guidelines say prisoners should not be put into solitary confinement for more than 15 days in a row.

Kovrig said there was no daylight in the solitary cell, where the fluorescent lights were kept on 24 hours a day. At one point, his food ration was cut to three bowls of rice a day.AP Kovrig and Spavor were released on the same day the US Justice Department dropped its extradition request for Meng and she returned to China.The Chinese embassy in Ottawa, responding to Kovrig’s interview, said he and Spavor had been suspected of engaging in activities endangering China’s national security. Chinese judicial authorities handled the cases in strict accordance with the law, it said in a statement.

China Canada Detained Solitary Confinement Michael Kovrig Meng Wanzhou

