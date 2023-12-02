Canada Defeats Australia 5-0 in International Friendly

In the 64th minute of Canada’s win over Australia on Friday night local time, the sold-out crowd finally got what they came to see. Christine Sinclair, for the penultimate time, came onto the pitch to represent her country. Just moments prior, Adriana Leon had somehow been afforded an island of space inside the Matildas’ six-yard box to head home Sydney Collins’ centring ball to make it 5-0 for the hosts, the game’s ultimate scoreline.

A buoyant moment on a magnificent night for Canadian football. And a sequence representative of the outright domination they had held over the second-string side run out by their opponents. As a friendly, this won’t erase the memories of the 4-0 thrashing at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium that eliminated Canada from the World Cup earlier this yea





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Natural local wines an organic success story, from Australia to Canada and Nordic nationsIt's out with the heavy old-world styles and in with bright, natural drops as young consumers around the globe seek wines with more Australian sunshine and fewer additives.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia investing: Where to look for opportunities in Australia’s macro-outperformanceEven with its latest downgrade, the IMF expects our growth to average 2 per cent over the next five years, toward the top end of developed market peers.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Meg Lanning was Australia's greatest-ever skipper of Australia's greatest-ever teamMeg Lanning's record as an unflappable Australian skipper will stand the test of time, but the legacy she leaves for women's sport will make meaningful change now.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Frenchman still working for Australian railway after 51 yearsJean-Paul Sinclair, a Frenchman who arrived in Australia 60 years ago, is still working for the New South Wales Government Railway after 51 years. He initially chose Australia over Canada due to the better weather and fewer tourists. A friend from Belgium convinced him to join the railways, leading to his long career.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Buffy Sainte-Marie Indigenous roots controversy rocks Canada First NationsNew documentary threatens to tarnish folk singer’s reputation as a cultural icon who fought tirelessly for social justice movements

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

How the Optus outage impacted Aussies from Perth to CanadaFrom frustrating, to life threatening: these are your stories from the ongoing Optus outage.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »