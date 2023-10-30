Can the ‘villain’ trend get me back to my gothic self?

Its moniker suggests we might be going full Halloween here, but fear not, this isn’t a Bride of Chucky vibe. Instead, imagine the sultry look of a Hitchcock starlet, but if she were a reality-TV villain. I’m not fazed by this, being an actual goth. My makeup has been a lot more natural lately – mainly for ease – so I’m keen to know what effect the trend has on me.

There’s no hard and fast rule, but generally speaking you start with defining your brows to be sharp enough to “cut the throats of our enemies” – essentially a TikTok homage to Sophia Loren – a full-cover foundation with heavily contoured cheek, a deep blush and a dark red lip.

I did exactly this and it did take an hour, in all honesty, but I was pleasantly surprised at how it made me lean a little into character too. I switched my jeans for a vintage dress and started to waft creepily down the street, rather than stomp along it as I usually do. It’s got me out of a rut and back to my gothic self, and I’m thankful.Fully in. But if this sounds daunting, just dial up one aspect of your makeup. headtopics.com

Australia to wipe out ’extremist’ male trendExperts in adolescent development are cautiously welcoming a little-known, multimillion-dollar Australian government effort to nip toxic masculinity in the bud. Read more ⮕

‘Very disappointed’: Blues boss fumes amid worrying trend; five-star Gunners fire — PL WrapFootball: Wellington have saved a late penalty to hold onto the three points as they welcomed Perth for the distance derby in round two. Read more ⮕

Australia to wipe out ’extremist’ male trendExperts in adolescent development are cautiously welcoming a little-known, multimillion-dollar Australian government effort to nip toxic masculinity in the bud. Read more ⮕

Bulls star drops 51 pts … and loses; alarming Knicks trend emerges in ugly defeat: NBA WrapBasketball: The Boston Celtics have held off the Miami Heat to stay undefeated in the new season. Read more ⮕

Young people in China embrace 'stooping' culture of turning rubbish into treasurePicking up unwanted items from the street is becoming a new trend among China's young generation, with city 'stooping' groups emerging on social media across the country's major cities. Read more ⮕

BigCommerce Co-founder Eddie Machaalani Buys Strathfield HomeEddie Machaalani, co-founder of BigCommerce, has purchased the Strathfield home previously owned by Daniel Tartak. This acquisition follows a trend of high-profile individuals selling off their luxury properties. Machaalani's purchase comes after the off-market sale of his Vaucluse home for $32 million. The property was sold by Bradfield BadgerFox's Alexander George and buyer's agent Martine Harvey. Machaalani's real estate investments continue to grow, with his recent purchase of the former Bingo Industries chief's Strathfield home for $8.8 million. Read more ⮕