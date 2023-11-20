Can the Motorcycle Overtake the Car? Important Road Rule Questions

Here's an important one to get right. Can the motorcycle overtake the car here? Not as it's demonstrated in the image posted by Transport and Main Roads Queensland to X, no. The car turning right has right of way. The motorcyclist can overtake to the left if they keep to a safe speed (in NSW the speed limit for lane filtering is 30km/hr) and as long as the car is stationary.

Bigger vehicles often have warning signs on the back about not overtaking them while turning, as their turning circle is larger than a car's. Merging onto a busy highway can cause stress for many drivers. It poses the question, can the green car cross the continuous line? The green car must not cross the continuous line separating two lanes to enter a motorway, according to Transport and Main Roads in Queensland. Here's a tricky road rule question that Aussie motorists face every day. "There isn't enough room for both the blue and yellow cars to pass safely - so who needs to give way?" Transport and Main Roads Queensland ask





🏆 9. 9NewsAUS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mongols motorcycle club raid in Cairns finds drugs, guns and cashMembers of an international motorcycle club have been arrested in a coordinated police raid across Cairns in a bid to crack down on emerging crime syndicates.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

Violent Attacks Linked to Motorcycle Gang in BendigoTwo men were seriously injured in a series of violent attacks believed to be linked to the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang in Bendigo. The victims were targeted after being spotted by a man on a motorcycle, and were rammed by a convoy of vehicles before being followed to a house where windows were smashed. One of the victims was chased down, crashed his car, and was seriously assaulted. Police are investigating the incidents.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

Aussie Moto3 ace earns new deal for 2024MotoGP: Johann Zarco has claimed his first MotoGP victory in over 100 races after claiming the victory at Phillip Island with a dramatic overtake on the final lap.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

Last day of Aus GP up in the air as wild weather whips Phillip Island: MotoGP LIVEMotoGP: Johann Zarco has claimed his first MotoGP victory in over 100 races after claiming the victory at Phillip Island with a dramatic overtake on the final lap.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

Bomb explodes near police vehicle in Pakistan, killing five and wounding 20A bomb in a parked motorcycle exploded near a police vehicle in north-west Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 20 others, local police said.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

Bodybuilder, influencer dead at 21 in crashPopular Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer Alana Paiva has died following a freak motorcycle crash in Rio de Janeiro, the NY Post reports. She was 21 years old.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »