‘Can’t wait!’: Positive Raiders update ahead of enforcer’s return to the field

The Raiders have confirmed Corey Harawira-Naera will return to the field in 2024 after the forward had a seizure during a game in Round 13.

Against the Rabbitohs, the edge forward had a medical episode and was taken from the field via medi-cab before he was rushed to hospital. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said it was a “scary incident” at the time with a number of small head knocks deemed to be a contributing factor in the seizure.Harawira-Naera didn’t take the field again in 2023, but the Raiders shared a positive update writing “we can’t wait to see this guy back in 2024!” on X.

His return will be a huge boost for the Raiders who have lost two key players in Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker. Harawira-Naera could return to the field via NSW Cup, with Elliott Whitehead and Hudson Young the likely starting backrowers. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Corey Horsburgh also is the likely man to wear the No.13 jersey with Harawira-Naera a chance of a spot on the bench. His contract expires at the end of 2025 but he has an option in his favour for the 2026 season and will be desperate to feature in the NRL in 2024.

