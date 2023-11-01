Can I make downsizer contribution if I’ve got almost $1.6m in super?

A downsizer super contributions can be made regardless of your total super balance, and needs to be made within 90 days of settlement of the sale of a family home.The restrictions, says Peter Fry, a principal of Melbourne-based SCM Financial Group, identified how much super could be transferred from your taxable accumulation account into retirement accounts where earnings on investments are tax-free.

Once you are tested for TBC purposes, says Fry, that general tested figure remains for life and is then adjusted proportionally for any indexation increase. Assuming you started extra pensions when the TBC increased to $1.7 million, this meant you could only get 14 per cent of this additional $100,000. To explain how this works, you commenced a pension with $1.375 million which would have been tested against the $1.6 million cap applying at that time.

Where you have used $1.575 million of $1.614 million, this represents 97.5 per cent of your TBC, with an unused approximately 2.5 per cent entitlement of this year’s $200,000 increase to $1.9 million if you wished to add more money to the pension phase – ie, $5000.While the big change in 2017 was the introduction of the TBC, another key concept you must understand is your total super balance (TSB), which is the total amount of all your super interests.

When making non-concessional contributions to super, there is a sliding scale as to how much you can contribute based on your TSB:If your TSB is below $1.68 million as of June 30 in the prior year, you can contribute $330,000 under a three-year bring-forward entitlement.If your TSB is $1.79 million-$1.9 million, you can contribute $110,000.

