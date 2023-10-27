Can Hezbollah and Lebanon afford a conflict if Hamas-Israel war spills into another front?

With an economy in ruins and a crumbling state, Lebanon can ill afford another war between Hezbollah and Israel. Iran-backed Hezbollah knows this and is keeping Lebanon's crises in mind as it plots the next steps in the conflict with Israel, sources say. As the war between Israel and Hezbollah's Palestinian ally Hamas reverberates across the Middle East, the risk of war between Hezbollah and Israel remains higher than at any point since their last big conflict in 2006.

One senior Lebanese official said governments had contacted Lebanon to cool tensions. "We're telling them that instead of telling us to restrain Hezbollah, they need to put pressure on the Israelis not to escalate," he said. The last several years have been particularly difficult for Lebanon, which has known little stability since independence and endured wars including Israeli invasions in 1978 and 1982.

