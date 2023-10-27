Can Australia really rely on America?

News that the Republicans had chosen a speaker broke as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden addressed the media in the White House rose garden on Wednesday.The address was part of the plan from the early stages – and strongly backed by leaders in Washington who want the Congress to demolish every obstacle to AUKUS – the pact that ties Australia to the United States and the United Kingdom for decades to come.
In the past, Albanese has described American leadership as indispensable. In the past few weeks, however, parts of the Congress dispensed with leadership. But just how permanent is American power? This question hung over the state dinner on Wednesday night when Albanese quoted William Butler Yeats in his toast. “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold,” he said, to make a point about the contest between democracy and autocracy.
The message from Biden is that Australia can depend upon the US in times of need. “The alliance between Australia and the United States is an anchor – and I believe this with every fibre of my being – an anchor to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and, quite frankly, around the world,” he said at the press conference.Credit:Albanese was especially effusive about Biden. headtopics.com
But there was no business delegation of the scale of the visit by Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in early 2018, when he was joined by company chiefs and state premiers including Daniel Andrews, Gladys Berejiklian, Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mark McGowan. The Albanese agenda was higher in status, as a state visit, but lower in energy.
Albanese made headway with some members of Congress on the morning after the state dinner. He shook hands with Johnson during a brief talk and congratulated him on becoming Speaker. “It might be too late for me to address Congress,” the prime minister quipped. “Unfortunately,” Johnson replied. headtopics.com