Can Australia really rely on America?

News that the Republicans had chosen a speaker broke as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden addressed the media in the White House rose garden on Wednesday.The address was part of the plan from the early stages – and strongly backed by leaders in Washington who want the Congress to demolish every obstacle to AUKUS – the pact that ties Australia to the United States and the United Kingdom for decades to come.

In the past, Albanese has described American leadership as indispensable. In the past few weeks, however, parts of the Congress dispensed with leadership. But just how permanent is American power? This question hung over the state dinner on Wednesday night when Albanese quoted William Butler Yeats in his toast. “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold,” he said, to make a point about the contest between democracy and autocracy.

The message from Biden is that Australia can depend upon the US in times of need. “The alliance between Australia and the United States is an anchor – and I believe this with every fibre of my being – an anchor to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and, quite frankly, around the world,” he said at the press conference.Credit:Albanese was especially effusive about Biden. headtopics.com

But there was no business delegation of the scale of the visit by Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in early 2018, when he was joined by company chiefs and state premiers including Daniel Andrews, Gladys Berejiklian, Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mark McGowan. The Albanese agenda was higher in status, as a state visit, but lower in energy.

Albanese made headway with some members of Congress on the morning after the state dinner. He shook hands with Johnson during a brief talk and congratulated him on becoming Speaker. “It might be too late for me to address Congress,” the prime minister quipped. “Unfortunately,” Johnson replied. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

smh »

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

Australia has ‘no greater friend’ than the United States: Anthony AlbanesePrime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at the White House state dinner expressing his gratitude for the relationship Australia has with the United States. Mr Albanese said Australia has “no greater friend” than the United States of America. Read more ⮕

Australia news live: Albanese meets new US House speaker; Queensland bushfire battle continuesFollow live Read more ⮕

Australia and America are buliding a future together: Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden has spoken at the White House State Dinner praising Australia and the United States' relationship and alliance with one another. 'That commitment to face tough challenges that courage to fight for a better future that’s what always brought America and Australia together,” Mr Biden said. Read more ⮕

Can Australia really rely on America?Albanese was going to address Congress, but the mayhem in American politics played havoc with Australian plans, raising doubts about stability in DC. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕