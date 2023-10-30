Camper lost in 50 degree heat before death

Northern Territory Police Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst revealed the police and rangers who searched for her near Nourlangie Rock in the vast park confronted “50 degree heat” during their three-day search operation.“And if you are in that area without the appropriate sustenance, shelter or shade, the likelihood of perishing, unfortunately, is heightened significantly.”

Assistant Commissioner Wurst said the police did not believe Ms Stephens’ death was suspicious but “all avenues” would be investigated. It is believed Jessica Stephens went camping near Nourlangie Rock in Kakadu National Park. Picture: Supplied

“We understand that person appears to have left her vehicle at a point in time and unfortunately a number of days later we found her deceased,” he said.The Assistant Commissioner said the police had contacted Ms Stephens’ family.“A very tragic set of circumstances unfortunately but at least the family now has closure.Sixty-four people, including 14 police officers and 24 rangers, were involved in the search. headtopics.com

Ms Stephens is believed to have travelled to the park, located about 250km east of Darwin, on October 17 and to have camped near Nourlangie Rock. Ms Stephens, 37, was reported missing after days of no contact with her family and the police organised a large-scale search on October 24 amid “extreme heatwaves”.

The police do not believe Jessica Louise Stephens’ death was suspicious, but will investigate all possibilities. Picture: NTPFES Two days after the search began, police located personal items believe to belong to Ms Stephen a “considerable distance” from the walking track. headtopics.com

Earlier in the week, Ms Stephens’ mother, Karon Evans, issued a desperate plea saying “our hearts are breaking” on social media.“Please share far and wide if anyone knows anything please call police or message me direct. Our hearts are breaking. “

