Campaign to Lower Voting Age Gains Momentum

At 16, you can learn to drive, legally have sex, open a bank account, get a job, pay taxes, be on the Organ Donor Register, and apply to join the army. Make It 16 campaign co-founder Tabitha Stephenson-Jones, 19, thinks young people need to have a say in what the future looks like more than ever. Ms Stephenson-Jones, along with Archie Coppola, established the national movement to lower the voting age in 2022.

'We saw a massive amount of young people heading to the streets protesting, talking to their local MPs, posting on social media,' she says. 'They didn't have any formal say in our politics.' 'I definitely think young people will be interested in politics these days and they are generally interested in things that relate to them,' Aazeen says. 'I think it would change voting significantly because obviously, young people have different opinions to that of adults.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young woman who stabbed her mother to death shot by police in Lower Plenty, Victoria7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Rushed bill forcing hundreds of non-citizens to facilitate own deportation passes lower houseHuman Rights Law Centre says bill ‘deliberately separates families’ and risks non-compliance with obligations under refugee convention

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia politics live: lower house chaos over Labor deportation bill that HRLC says will criminalise refugeesFollow live

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to slip, Wall St edges lowerAustralian shares are set to follow New York with a modest opening loss. Citi sees ‘profit-taking’ risk for ASX 200. Bitcoin rallies. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX set to edge lower as Wall Street’s momentum coolsUS stocks are drifting at the start of what will be a shortened trading week.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

ASX set to edge lower as Wall Street’s momentum coolsUS stocks are drifting at the start of what will be a shortened trading week.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »