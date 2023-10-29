Cameron Murray Equals Ron Coote's Try-Scoring Record for Kangaroos

Kangaroos gun Cameron Murray equalled league legend Ron Coote’s Australian try-scoring record against the Kiwis on Saturday, joining illustrious company.

Prior to Australia’s Pacific Championships clash, Coote was the only Kangaroos forward to ever score in six consecutive Test matches. His run began in the 1968 World Cup and continued against New Zealand in 1969, crossing the white line from the back row.Murray’s chance at joining Coote looked all but gone with only seconds remaining on the clock, but Nicho Hynes had other ideas.

The bench utility hit the Rabbitohs star with an impressive short ball and Murray found himself in open space, charging his way over the line. The usually reserved South Sydney skipper knew what he was about to achieve when scoring, sticking his tongue out before reaching the tryline.“That is in the footsteps of greatness,” he said.“A try in six consecutive Test matches. Ron Cootes scored a try in every World Cup game in 1968. Then must have continued that on against New Zealand in ‘69, I am told. headtopics.com

“Ron Coote one of the greatest of all time. Should be an Immortal. Hopefully is announced as an Immortal some time in the in the future.”

ARN offer ‘opportunistic’, at ‘absolute cyclical low’: Southern CrossIn his first interview since his main rival made a bold bid to buy them out, Southern Cross Austereo chairman Rob Murray said due diligence would take time. Read more ⮕

Bancroft continues golden runCameron Bancroft has continued his red-hot start to the Sheffield Shield season with another century as he gave Western Australia the upper hand at the Adelaide Oval. Read more ⮕

Chelsea v Brentford: Premier LeagueMinute-by-minute report: It’s a west London derby with both teams feeling that they can pick up a win. Join Scott Murray Read more ⮕

Hong Kong is offering citizens around $4,100 to have a babyThe Hong Kong government is offering around AU$4,100 to citizens if they have a child. Sky News host Paul Murray has questioned whether incentivising people to have children is a “role for government”. “I think that again it’s society,” Mr Murray said. Read more ⮕

Florida Governor DeSantis Defends Ban on Pro-Palestinian Groups in CollegesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis defends his decision to ban pro-Palestinian groups from colleges in the state, rejecting criticism from his 2024 rival Vivek Ramaswamy. DeSantis argues that these groups have ties to Hamas and providing material support to terrorism, which is not protected under the First Amendment. Read more ⮕

Temporary migrants ‘exacerbating’ challenges in the rental marketREA Group Economic Research’s Executive Manager Cameron Kusher says temporary migrants are exacerbating the challenges in the rental market. “Most of the people that come into the country don’t own a home, most of the people that migrate to Australia are temporarily here,” he told Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood. Read more ⮕