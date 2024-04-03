Cameron Munster set to return from injury for Storm against Broncos

The Storm are set to welcome back Cameron Munster from a groin injury against the Broncos after one final hurdle at the side’s captain’s run on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs could start Liam Knight at prop despite naming Samuel Hughes in the front row for their clash with the Bulldogs.The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5.

Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Alec MacDonald 18. Chris Lewis 19. Jack Howarth 20. Marion Seve 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Aaron Penejust had to get through Wednesday’s captain’s run, but is expected to make his comeback from a groin injury against the Broncos.: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cameron Munster trains with Melbourne Storm, raising hopes of return in round five against Brisbane BroncosWhen the Melbourne Storm return to the field after a bye week, they will be bolstered by the return of halfback Jahrome Hughes and potentially the biggest star in their stable.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Broncos’ blow as lengthy sideline stint confirmed for Haas; Storm reveal Munster’s return dateNRL: Payne Haas has been ruled out of the Grand Final rematch against the Penrith Panthers.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Storm’s Munster update; Broncos’ mixed news as bad luck continues for Rooster — NRL Casualty WardNRL: Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary is likely to be back in action after just one week on the sidelines, according to coach Ivan.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Got what we deserved’: Bellamy frustrated with Storm as Munster return remains a mysteryNRL: Kayln Ponga was the star of the show in the opening forty minutes for the Knights as they took on the Storm at home.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Actually have no idea’: Storm great’s ‘concerning’ Munster update caught on hot micNRL: Trent Robinson was full of praise for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ahead of his 300th game, while acknowledging the impact of his suspension last year, and the fiery games that entertained but nearly crossed the line.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Storm rages after call on Broncos pin-upFox League commentator Andrew Voss was left baffled at Penrith’s Taylan May being placed on report for a high shot that left Reece Walsh with a “severe” cut around his eye.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »