The return of David Cameron and the appointment of Rishi Sunak to top government positions is seen as a surrender by the Conservative Party. Cameron's experience in diplomacy and security is seen as valuable in times of global crisis. The move also aims to remind voters of a more level-headed brand of Conservatism. Sunak's appointment is seen as an attempt to appeal to disillusioned Tories in the party's southern heartlands.

