Calls to Scrap Australia's Biggest Infrastructure Project

On the eve of the Victorian government's signing of a multi-billion dollar contract for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop, experts are calling for Australia's biggest and most expensive infrastructure project to be scrapped. The Victorian government is on the brink of signing a contract worth an estimated $3-4 billion with a consortium of Australian and overseas construction and engineering contractors to carry out tunnelling works between Cheltenham and Glen Waverley.

"You can always pull the pin and you can always walk away, but the more you commit, the more expensive it becomes to walk away," Transport and Cities program director at the Grattan Institute Marion Terrill told The project escaped the chopping block in federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King's axing of 50 infrastructure projects. "We are talking a lot of dollars, construction costs altogether over time probably over $100 billion. And by the time you add in a bunch of running costs, you're starting to talk something closer to $200 billion," economist Chris Richardson sai





