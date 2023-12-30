Calls for Stronger Police Enforcement and Speed Limit Review After Increase in Road Deaths

The greatest loss of life on Victoria’s roads in 15 years has prompted calls for stronger police enforcement to correct dangerous pandemic-era driving habits, and a government commitment to review speed limits on country roads. The state’s road toll in 2023 is 24 per cent higher than in 2022, while the number of passenger deaths has more than doubled in Victoria over the same period. Nationally, road deaths increased 6.8 per cent by the end of November, but only 3.

6 per cent when excluding Victoria.As of Saturday afternoon, road crashes had killed 296 people in Victoria in 2023 – an increase of 57 compared to all of 2022, and 65 above the five-year annual average. It is the highest number of deaths since 2008, when 303 people died. Transport Accident Commission (TAC) acting CEO Samantha Cockfield said intoxication, fatigue and motorists not wearing seatbelts remained major causes of road deaths, which were mostly happening on country roads





