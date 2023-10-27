Calls for Queensland police union chief to resign over ‘outward racist ideology’ expressed in Courier Mail

Comments made by Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers have brought into question whether he is a ‘fit and proper person’ to lead the union, a joint statement says.Comments made by Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers have brought into question whether he is a ‘fit and proper person’ to lead the union, a joint statement says.

“Today we … stand united in our dismissal of the outwardly racist ideology expressed by Ian Leavers,” the statement said. “ statements are nothing short of reinforcing negative racial stereotypes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. These statements politicise the truth and treaty process as a means for spring boarding a personal campaign that is negligent and outwardly harmful to the wellbeing and interests of our First Nations peoples and communities, and to the reconciliation efforts of our nation.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup “The Queensland Path to Treaty … is structured to bring Queensland on a shared journey of truth telling, understanding and healing. headtopics.com

“All police I have spoken to are very worried that the inner-city latte sippers have grabbed control of the law and order agenda and now wish to further attack police and water down laws as they affect First Nations offenders through the Truth and Treaty Body,” he wrote.

“They are effectively offering a free pass to every rapist, domestic violence abuser, habitual home invader and car thief who tells police they identify as Aboriginal,” Leavers wrote.did recommend Victoria’s bail legislation be amended as quoted, but the recommendation applied to all offenders, regardless of if they are Indigenous. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Police union boss condemned for ‘ludicrous’ and ‘factually incorrect’ opinion piece on treaty in QueenslandIan Leavers claims treaty would result in justice system favouring Indigenous people and says police fear ‘latte sippers have grabbed control’ Read more ⮕

Queensland fires: worst isn’t over, authorities warn, as premier laments loss of lifePolice confirm a body, believed to be missing adult male, was found near a dam on Tuesday in Western Downs town of Tara, where fire remains at emergency level Read more ⮕

Second body found in Queensland bushfireA second body has been found on bushfire grounds in Queensland. Reportedly, it’s believed an elderly woman died as a result of cardiac arrest while preparing to evacuate her home near the town of Tara on Monday. The tragedy comes after more than 40 fires currently burn across the state’s Western and Darling Downs regions. Read more ⮕

Man shot by Queensland Police on suburban streetA man is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after being shot by police on a suburban street in Logan on Wednesday afternoon. Read more ⮕

First Nations man in critical condition after being shot by police in QueenslandPolice say officers were called to a disturbance in Logan, south of Brisbane, on Wednesday afternoon Read more ⮕

Bushfires continue to tear through large parts of Queensland's Western DownsGusty winds and hot temperatures to test firefighters battling central Queensland bushfires. Read more ⮕