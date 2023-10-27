Calls for Queensland police union chief to resign over ‘outward racist ideology’ expressed in Courier Mail

Comments made by Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers have brought into question whether he is a ‘fit and proper person’ to lead the union, a joint statement says.Comments made by Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers have brought into question whether he is a ‘fit and proper person’ to lead the union, a joint statement says.
“Today we … stand united in our dismissal of the outwardly racist ideology expressed by Ian Leavers,” the statement said. “ statements are nothing short of reinforcing negative racial stereotypes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. These statements politicise the truth and treaty process as a means for spring boarding a personal campaign that is negligent and outwardly harmful to the wellbeing and interests of our First Nations peoples and communities, and to the reconciliation efforts of our nation.
"The Queensland Path to Treaty … is structured to bring Queensland on a shared journey of truth telling, understanding and healing.
“All police I have spoken to are very worried that the inner-city latte sippers have grabbed control of the law and order agenda and now wish to further attack police and water down laws as they affect First Nations offenders through the Truth and Treaty Body,” he wrote.
“They are effectively offering a free pass to every rapist, domestic violence abuser, habitual home invader and car thief who tells police they identify as Aboriginal,” Leavers wrote.did recommend Victoria’s bail legislation be amended as quoted, but the recommendation applied to all offenders, regardless of if they are Indigenous. headtopics.com