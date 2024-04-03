Calls for Priority Pick for Struggling West Coast Eagles

Calls for struggling AFL club the West Coast Eagles to be given a priority pick have continued to mount, with pundits describing the move as 'inevitable'. Speaking on Fox Footy's Midweek Tackle, Herald Sun journalist Jay Clark was adamant that the Eagles will be given compensation for their woes that have amplified immensely since the start of 2022. 'I feel it is inevitable – they are $1.

01 to get a priority pick at the end of the year, and they are borderline unwatchable in the meantime,' Clark said. The Eagles have won just five of their last 52 AFL games, and have not won consecutive matches since Round 19, 2021. To give some context to the extent of their losses, their 76-point deficit last weekend to the Western Bulldogs didn't register as one of their 10 worst losses since the start of 2022. Brownlow Medallist Gerard Healy was of a very similar vein to Clark on commentary during their match against the Bulldogs last Sunday, stating that 'they're in a hole.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Not many know him’: The unsung Blues hero who deserves more loveAFL: The Midweek Tackle panel discuss the West Coast Eagles' likelyhood of receiving a priority pick.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen set to miss two months with knee injury7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

New leaders shine as Port Adelaide crush West CoastPort Adelaide’s Connor Rozee and Zak Butters have started their leadership reign with aplomb in a 50-point hammering of West Coast.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Port Adelaide dominates the game against West CoastPort Adelaide secures a healthy lead against West Coast with two late goals, while West Coast struggles to keep up. Darcy Byrne-Jones and Zak Butters shine in the game.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

The Eagle has crash-landed: what on earth has happened to West Coast?AFL heavyweights West Coast have become the easybeats of the competition, and a club great fears there is more pain to come yet.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Jetstar launches new route to Aussie west coast beach escapeEast coast fans of Western Australia’s famed south-west now have a direct flight.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »