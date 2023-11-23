Calls for Overhaul of Tax Minimisation Scheme for Poker-Machine Venues

The scheme allows gaming machine revenue to be taxed at a lower rate, provided 8.33% was invested back into the community. A report by the public accounts and estimates committee is expected to recommend changes to the 'community benefit' scheme for pokies venues.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EY Fires Partner Accused of Tax Minimisation SchemeConsulting giant EY fires an Australian partner who is being sued by the tax commissioner over an alleged tax minimisation scheme. The partner is accused of promoting the scheme and receiving unauthorised payments from clients.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Calls to overhaul Australian jury system to include First Nations people for 'fair, just' trialsThe Australian Law Council president and an Aboriginal community leader have called for an inquiry into the nation's jury system amid concerns Indigenous defendants are not getting fair trials.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Maths exam paper errors add up, sparking calls for an overhaulStudents and teachers say more must be done to prevent errors, as a typo in the VCE second specialist mathematics test took the tally so far this year to seven.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

PwC tax leaks scandal to prompt shake up of Tax Practitioners Board membership rulesSenior executives and former partners of the major accounting firms will be barred from serving as members of the Tax Practitioners Board.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Crossbenchers urge Labor to have ‘courage’ on changes to resources tax and stage-three tax cutsDavid Pocock, Monique Ryan and Dai Le support revamping taxes to raise more revenue to address cost-of-living crisis

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Huge issue’: US immigration system needs ‘complete overhaul’Howard University Assistant Professor Dr Niambi Carter says immigration in the United States is a “huge issue” as the country experiences record high border crossings. US Customs and Border Protection data has revealed the largest number of southern border crossings in the past year since at least 1960.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »