Calls for Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

Daily images of the Gaza Strip being bombarded as fighting continues between Hamas and Israel have ignited questions around the best way to help civilians caught in the crossfire. Western countries have been vocal in their support for Israel's right to defend itself, but five weeks into the conflict, the humanitarian crisis is prompting calls for a pause or a more permanent ceasefire. On Wednesday, Israeli forces announced a "targeted operation" at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital.

Hamas previously said there were 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones. More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza, 40 per cent of them children, according to health authorities in Gaza, and there are growing concerns internationally about the lack of food, water, fuel and shelter inside the enclav

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Australian MP Calls for Ceasefire in GazaA federal Labor MP has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza , joining the Greens and receiving petitions from over 100,000 Australians demanding an end to the fighting.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Labor MPs join Greens in calling for Gaza ceasefireLabor’s Maria Vamvakinou, Fatima Payman and the Coalition MP Mark Coulton stood with the Greens and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network to receive a petition from more than 100,000 Australians who want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza . They called for an end to the violence and highlighted the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including children.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: National Book Award Finalists Call for Ceasefire in GazaA majority of this year’s finalists at the national book awards made a collective statement opposing the ongoing bombardment of Gaza and calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza ’s biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) to bury patients who died under Israel i encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza ’s biggest hospital are digging a mass grave to bury patients who died under Israel i encirclement and say no plan is in place to relocate babies, despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

THEAGE: Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militants Israel 's forces have entered Gaza 's Al Shifa hospital, claiming that Hamas conceals military operations in the hospital complex. The Israel i army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas , but refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, while Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations.

Source: theage | Read more »