Calls for Ban on Artificial Stone Benchtops in Australia

It's a message that resonates most with unions, customers, health experts and tradies like Ken Parker, a father of two, who cut, grinded and polished artificial stone slabs.

The decision is now in the hands of state and federal governments, who have had the report since August. In the past two weeks Caesarstone ramped up its lobbying ahead of the ministers meeting on Friday. It went on a media blitz briefing journalists and launching an advertising campaign, including taking full-page newspaper ads.

The message also raised the ire of NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey who said it reminded him of the tactics used by James Hardie shortly before asbestos was banned 20 years ago. The report says while silicosis cases have been found in workers across a range of industries, including mining and tunnelling, a disproportionate number were engineered stone workers. It says in these workers, compared to workers exposed to silica from natural sources, silicosis was associated with a faster disease progression and higher mortality. That is hard to argue with.Safe Work concludes that despite a myriad of laws and regulations introduced over the past decade, nothing has worked. headtopics.com

The report also highlights the role of importers, manufacturers and suppliers, saying they have failed to provide end-users with comprehensive up-to-date health-based data and evidence on the risks of crystalline silica in relation to engineered stone.

For a long time customers were also unaware of the dangers as they went on a global buying frenzy, installing the shiny, relatively cheaper and more colourful kitchen and bathroom benchtops, pioneered by Caesarstone in 1987, imported into Australia in the late 1990s, inspiring numerous copycats including from China. headtopics.com

