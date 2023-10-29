Caitlin Foord proves versatility as Matildas belatedly click in Olympic qualifiers

hen the Matildas thrashed Canada to secure their spot in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup, it was off the back of aSince returning to Manchester City after the World Cup, Mary Fowler has been used as a wide forward, instead of in the central role she had performed for Australia. Thecoach, Tony Gustavsson, decided to test that against Iran on Thursday and it paid off – Catley and Fowler set up Sam Kerr for their second goal.

The first two goals came from Foord assists – a back heel in the six-yard box to Fowler, and a darting run from the left to set up Kerr. The third, still inside the opening 30 minutes, was hers, as was the fourth. From the left, from the right, from the middle; with Kerr or Fowler or Hayley Raso, it didn’t matter. Foord’s second goal put her at equal fifth on the Matildas’ all-time scoring list with Sarah Walsh, who, coincidentally, bequeathed the No 9 jersey to her when she retired.

The Matildas’ seventh goal was possibly Foord’s most impressive display of individual skill. Manoeuvring around defenders as if they were glued to the spot and slamming the ball from a narrow angle past the weary Philippines goalkeeper. It marked Foord’s third international hat-trick and made the case for her name to be mentioned in the same breath as Kerr’s, at the very least in the context of this team, if not globally. headtopics.com

Far from just being on the same page, the Matildas played as if they were crafting prose in tandem. This attacking performance was unlike any in recent memory – except perhaps the World Cup win over Canada – and marked what Gustavsson considered a turning point for the team. In the past, and indeed in that game against Canada, the Matildas have been criticised for only being able to perform when their backs are against the wall, when they’re considered underdogs.

“When I arrived here three years ago, a lot of people said that this team can’t play as the favourites,” Gustavsson said. “ was a little bit of a crossroads moment for this team, in terms of what we want to be about. We want to be a top team in the world and be able to play as favourites and be able to play parked buses and we proved today that we have taken massive steps.” headtopics.com

