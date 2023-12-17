Cairns may run out of water 'by 10am' amid flash flooding as airport remains shut and locals are stranded on a hospital roof

Far North Queensland continues to be drenched by near record rainfall, with Cairns Airport closed again, several residents trapped on roofs and the tropical city at risk of running out of drinking water. Cairns Mayor Terry James has revealed the city is at risk of running out of drinking water, as heavy rain pounding Far North Queensland puts homes and lives in jeopardy.

Large parts of the region have been drenched with more than 300mm of rain in the last 24 hours, with major flood warnings in place for the Daintree, Mossman, Barron, Mulgrave, Russell, Murray, and Herbert rivers. Speaking to Sky News Australia on Monday, Mr James explained the situation had improved slightly overnight, but that authorities were bracing the prospect of further rain in the coming hour





Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

Emergency Warning for Tropical Cyclone Jasper in Far North Queensland

Cyclone Jasper Causes Destruction in Far North QueenslandCyclone Jasper has caused widespread destruction in Far North Queensland, with Cairns Airport closed and houses inundated. Thousands of households are without power and the airport is partially under water. The storm, although downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to the region.

