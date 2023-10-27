Buyers of defective Imperial Towers apartments in Sydney allowed to break contracts, recoup deposits in 'radical' first

Two 22-storey apartment high rises in Parramatta, known as Imperial Towers, were nearing completion when government inspectors issued a prohibition order in mid-2021, after finding "serious defects" in the structure, waterproofing and fire safety systems.
Thirty-one-year-old Sydney man Patrick Wang paid an $80,000 deposit for a two-bedroom apartment off-the-plan.Mark Huang, who purchased a two-bedroom apartment in Imperial Towers for his daughter, said he was pleased with the outcome.However, Mr Huang said it was a protracted battle and consumer protections should be strengthened.Karen Stiles, executive officer of the apartment owners' peak body the Owners Corporation Network (OCN), said it was and "incredible breakthrough".
The developer said "serious defects" had been rectified prior to the receiver being appointed, but it wasn't enough. All existing contracts would be rescinded, deposits returned, and the apartments could not be sold again for 10 years — which is the statutory warranty period."It's quite radical," NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler said.
A spokesperson for Wingate said in statement it was "pleased to have worked cooperatively with the building commissioner to reach this outcome, the first of its kind in the state". An initial order, issued on July 1, prevented the developer from registering a strata plan, which could have allowed buyers to enact their sunset clauses and terminate their contracts.However, it was replaced three weeks later with an order that did not contain that specific clause, and the strata plan was registered, making the contracts binding.