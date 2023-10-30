Buttler confounded by BIG spin | 00:36Nathan Lyon was in a “very dark place” after a calf injury ended his Ashes tour prematurely but now Australia’s most successful off-spinner says his body is stronger than ever declaring his burning desire to head back to England in 2027.

While he “absolutely loved” seeing England lose to India at the World Cup on Sunday night, he was in a very different state of mind as he watched his Test teammates cling on to retain the Ashes a few months ago.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >“I struggled. I probably wasn’t the nicest person to be around, so my wife probably struggled a little bit.Source: AFP

“When you see them not achieving what they set out to achieve – we retained the Ashes, but we missed a big opportunity (to win the series) – and that probably hurts me the most that we weren’t able to win that when we were 2-0 up.“It was a proper mental challenge, but it allowed me to sit at home with my family and reset, but also freshen up and look at it as an opportunity to get better and understand what I need to do to keep going. headtopics.com

Lyon will be pushing 40 when that series starts, but he says the calf injury has made him hungrier than ever to tick off two major milestones. The plan for his more immediate future is two play two more Sheffield Shield matches at the SCG, with Lyon keen to squeeze a Big Bash game in for his news side the Renegades during a packed Australian summer.

He wants to cram is as much cricket as possible over the summer, which includes a BBL appearance for the Renegades against his former side the Sixers on December 8.

