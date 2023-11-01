Butcher’s Crossing review – Nicolas Cage keeps quiet in buffalo-hunting western

At least he has the casting down pat. The film is well served by Fred Hechinger, one of the cherubic stars of the first season of The White Lotus, who rightly makes us fear for Andrews; ambling off into the wilderness, he looks as out of his depth as a Smurf in Picasso’s Guernica.has ample room to kick off as the bearded, bullet-headed Miller, but in fact remains for the most part subdued.

No matter how nasty things get, the screen stays spick-and-span; clothes appear pressed, skin exfoliated. Even after months in the wild, there is no sense that anyone pongs, the way they do in, say, Kelly Reichardt’s. Grisly sights are paraded before the camera (including a castrated hunter and untold bison gore) but Polsky lacks the visual flair to make the shocks visceral or the suffering anything more than superficial.

