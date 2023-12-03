Businessman Claims Assault Recording Was Sex Tape

Multimillionaire businessman Sean Buckley claims that an audio recording of him allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Jennifer Cole was a sex tape, imposing a legal obligation on her to keep it confidential. Buckley and his company, Ultra Tune Australia, launched a court action to block Cole and former employee Anthony Swords from releasing the recording. They now argue that the recording was made during a sexual encounter and should be kept confidential.





