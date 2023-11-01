‘Business to do’: Next goal clear for Matildas

But while Gustavsson gave game time to 22 players in Perth, with great effect in three wins over Iran, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei, the coach also knows he can only take 18 to Paris for the Games, should they qualify.

“I‘m happy with the development of players and development of the team, but I’m not happy when I think about potentially announcing the roster for the Olympics, because that’s going to be a very, very tough job,” Gustavsson said.

“That doesn‘t mean you can’t come in but it’s going to be difficult because we’re performing very well.”The Matildas had to rally from a 0-0 scoreline in the final game against Taiwan on Wednesday night, coming off a mammoth 8-o thrashing of the Philippines in which Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord scored hat-tricks in the best and most fluid performance of the three matches.

That helped the Matildas keep their opposition scoreless but that fact, not conceding a goal in any game, was a huge takeaway for Gustavsson.“When I came on board three years ago, everyone talked about this being a leaky defence and we needed to fix things.“But we were clinical in our regains to win the ball back to stop the transition.“We‘ve kept 13 clean sheets over the last year now.“There‘s more combination play, there’s much more variation in this camp than before.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Victoria unveils next step in bid to build 800,000 homes in next decadeThe Victorian government has launched a major recruitment drive for town planners in a bid to fast track developments across the state to ease the housing crisis.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Matildas make it three from three as Mary Fowler breaks Taiwan resistanceAustralia win 3-0 to ease into next Olympic qualifying round with Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop also on target in Perth

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matildas lose three key players as they prepare to take on Chinese TaipeiThe Matildas are hoping to remain at the top of the table as they take on the Chinese Taipei. Wednesday night’s match at HBF Park will be the last of three Olympic qualifiers. Reportedly, all three games sold out as 60,000 fans packed Perth’s Optus Stadium last Sunday to watch the Matildas win 8-0.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Sam Kerr comes second in Women's Ballon d'OrKerr starred for the Matildas at the Women's World Cup.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Sam Kerr rated second best player in the world at Ballon d'Or awardsKerr plays for Chelsea and captained the Matildas at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Matildas captain Sam Kerr falls agonisingly short of Ballon d’Or triumph7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕