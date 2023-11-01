‘Business to do’: Next goal clear for Matildas

But while Gustavsson gave game time to 22 players in Perth, with great effect in three wins over Iran, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei, the coach also knows he can only take 18 to Paris for the Games, should they qualify.
“I‘m happy with the development of players and development of the team, but I’m not happy when I think about potentially announcing the roster for the Olympics, because that’s going to be a very, very tough job,” Gustavsson said.
“That doesn‘t mean you can’t come in but it’s going to be difficult because we’re performing very well.”The Matildas had to rally from a 0-0 scoreline in the final game against Taiwan on Wednesday night, coming off a mammoth 8-o thrashing of the Philippines in which Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord scored hat-tricks in the best and most fluid performance of the three matches.
That helped the Matildas keep their opposition scoreless but that fact, not conceding a goal in any game, was a huge takeaway for Gustavsson.“When I came on board three years ago, everyone talked about this being a leaky defence and we needed to fix things.“But we were clinical in our regains to win the ball back to stop the transition.“We‘ve kept 13 clean sheets over the last year now.“There‘s more combination play, there’s much more variation in this camp than before.
