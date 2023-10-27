Business magnate predicts ‘probable recession’ for US in 2024

Business mogul predicts 'probable recession' in 2024, suggests US is entering the 'seven lean years' of biblical prophecy

Cooperman said a recession in 2024 would be due in-part to the effect inflated energy prices and quantitative tightening would have over that time. "I think that we're going to get a recession probably sometime next year, and that'll be the result of QT, the price of oil, a strong dollar, or Fed tightening."

Cooperman blamed both political parties for the current malaise. He said that although President Biden and the Democrats continue to spend trillions while overseeing inflation spike, former President Donald Trump and Republicans ran a $1 trillion deficit during a time of fuller national employment. Hedge Fund Manager Leon Cooperman has suggested there are "lean years" to come economically, using a famous prophecy in the Bible to explain.

Cooperman illustrated that outlook using the Biblical parable of Joseph translating Pharaoh's dreams, the Egyptian monarch envisioned seven fat and healthy cattle standing on the bank of the Nile, only to be consumed by seven feeble cattle that appeared behind them — while later envisioning seven healthy ears of corn being subsumed by seven subsequent blighted ears.

"We pulled demand forward and either we go into fiat currency or the government has to start to deal with the deficit. If they start to deal with the deficit, it's going to be negative for corporate profits and economic growth." headtopics.com

