Bushfire victims in Queensland, New South Wales pick through the ruins as fires continue to burn

The devastation caused by the fires in Tara, Queensland, has been described as worse than that from the 2019 fires.More than 24,000 hectares of land has been burnt in the Tara region, with 58 homes confirmed to be lost, as well as another four homes in Wallangarra.

The ABC joined her as she walked through what was left of her home with her mother and 16-year-old daughter.When asked what was the most devastating part of the blaze, Ms Joels said the loss of memory boxes which she created for both her daughters and included precious mementos of their lives.Ms Joels had lived in the home for 14 years and she intends to rebuild.Some firefighters also lost their homes while battling the Tara blaze.

Footage released by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) shows the dynamic fire situation along the Granite Belt where fires burned yesterday.Eighty-four interstate personnel from Victoria arrived on Wednesday and will have boots on the ground today to help provide additional support for fatigued crews.

The town of Tenterfield in the state's north was "literally surrounded by fires" yesterday, according to NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers, but none of them reached the town."I think it's remarkable that we haven't had any reports of serious injury or loss of life. It was as bad as it gets."A community meeting was held in the regional town centre overnight.

In a press conference yesterday, Queensland Rural Communities Minister Mark Furner said a bushfire fodder task force had been established to assist primary producers.As the dust begins to settle, fire crews on the ground in Queensland say the major concern moving forward is the strange fire behaviour that has been observed, particularly around Tara.RFS Inspector Joe Cullen said there was evidence from this current fire season that previously burnt areas of bushland were becoming unpredictable.

