Bushfire Threatens Homes in Serpentine National Park

Residents in the Serpentine National Park were put on alert as a bushfire broke out near Serpentine Dam. The fire quickly spread, crossing a local freeway and threatening homes. Emergency WA issued a warning, urging residents to evacuate immediately.

