Bushfire Bunkers: A Last Resort for Survival

Anthony Tratt, of Wildfire Safety Bunkers, says with the fire season comes a spike in interest each year. Photograph: Nadir Kinani/The Guardian
It’s meagre camouflage, though. There is little that can fully distract him from the fact that he now lives beside a six-tonne concrete block submerged in the ground for the express purpose of saving lives in the event of a catastrophic – and not unprecedented – bushfire.
When fires came to within 500 metres of Greg and Chantal Roger’s Hunter Valley, NSW, home in early 2020, they were waiting to take delivery of their bunker, which seemed a logical addition to their bushfire armoury after moving from Sydney in 2019. headtopics.com
“I couldn’t conceive why you wouldn’t,” Roger, a doctor and professor of bioengineering at Sydney University, says from his home near Laguna. As a Rural Fire Service volunteer, he is aware of both the value of being on site to extinguish burning embers and spot fires, and the danger of living at the end of a single-lane“Moving into the bush from the city, I thought a bunker would put everyone’s minds at ease.
Sonia Akter, a senior lecturer at Australian National University’s Crawford School of Public Policy, has analysed large-scale Australian data on poverty and bushfires – figures that had never been put side-by-side. headtopics.com
She ran the comparisons in remote, regional and urban areas, and on national, NSW and Victorian scales. Not only did their hypotheses hold true but the relationship between poverty and exposure to bushfires was especially robust in regional areas. Stretches of the east coast, including along the NSW-Victoria border, north-west of Sydney and a large swathe of NSW’s north, were the most vulnerable.