Bushfire Bunkers: A Last Resort for Survival

Anthony Tratt, of Wildfire Safety Bunkers, says with the fire season comes a spike in interest each year. Photograph: Nadir Kinani/The Guardian

It’s meagre camouflage, though. There is little that can fully distract him from the fact that he now lives beside a six-tonne concrete block submerged in the ground for the express purpose of saving lives in the event of a catastrophic – and not unprecedented – bushfire.

When fires came to within 500 metres of Greg and Chantal Roger’s Hunter Valley, NSW, home in early 2020, they were waiting to take delivery of their bunker, which seemed a logical addition to their bushfire armoury after moving from Sydney in 2019. headtopics.com

“I couldn’t conceive why you wouldn’t,” Roger, a doctor and professor of bioengineering at Sydney University, says from his home near Laguna. As a Rural Fire Service volunteer, he is aware of both the value of being on site to extinguish burning embers and spot fires, and the danger of living at the end of a single-lane“Moving into the bush from the city, I thought a bunker would put everyone’s minds at ease.

Sonia Akter, a senior lecturer at Australian National University’s Crawford School of Public Policy, has analysed large-scale Australian data on poverty and bushfires – figures that had never been put side-by-side. headtopics.com

She ran the comparisons in remote, regional and urban areas, and on national, NSW and Victorian scales. Not only did their hypotheses hold true but the relationship between poverty and exposure to bushfires was especially robust in regional areas. Stretches of the east coast, including along the NSW-Victoria border, north-west of Sydney and a large swathe of NSW’s north, were the most vulnerable.

Escaping underground: the eerie new age of bushfire bunkersWith concrete walls, flame-proof doors and wine racks, bushfire bunkers offer the promise of safety - at least for those who can afford them Read more ⮕

Firefighters gaining upper hand on major bushfire burning in QueenslandFirefighters are gaining the upper hand on a major bushfire burning in Queensland's Western Downs region. Favourable weather conditions have allowed firefighters to consolidate containment lines. Emergency services stress the situation is still dangerous. An emergency warning is in place for Tara, Wieambilla and the Gums. Read more ⮕

Homes destroyed in bushfire infernoQueenslanders remain on high alert as they wait to be told when they can return to their homes as the state’s fire emergency continues. Read more ⮕

Australia news live: bushfire warnings across Queensland with Sunshine Coast homes under threatFollow all the day’s news Read more ⮕

‘Will burn for months’: Grim bushfire warningResidents are being warned to listen to any advice issued by authorities about evacuating their homes, as bushfires are expected to burn in southern Queensland until next year. Read more ⮕

Emergency warning issued for southern Qld bushfireAn emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire burning in near southern Queensland’s Pechey, heading toward Ravensbourne. Residents are advised to leave immediately as it will soon be too dangerous to drive. Queensland has seen another day of very high to severe fire danger, with more than 60 blazes burning across the state. Read more ⮕