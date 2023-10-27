Burns survivor Sophie Delezio announces happy personal news

Burns survivor Sophie Delezio has shared an exciting life update just months after announcing that she was engaged. Delezio and her fiancé Joseph have purchased their first home together, looking forward to personalising their brand new space. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Sophie Delezio and her partner purchase first home together. Delezio was just a toddler when she suffered burns to 85 per cent of her body after a car crashed into her childcare centre in Sydney and burst into flames.

“It has been such a rollercoaster these past six weeks of recovery and just everything in life as usual always happening at once,” she said. “It’s going to be all worth it in the end, I know it.” “I did injure myself a tad too much when I was travelling last year and I had to pay the consequences with knee surgery. “It was a bit complicated, but I had the most incredible surgeon, the nurses around me and my support network were all phenomenal and I could not have done it without them.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Four-year-old boy dies after suffering critical burns in Geelong shed fireA fourth sibling remained in a critical condition in hospital following the backyard blaze that claimed the lives of her brothers and sister. Read more ⮕

Heater remote sold Australia-wide recalled over risk of 'choking, internal burns or death'T﻿he heater remotes have button batteries which aren&x27;t secured, posing a risk to young children. Read more ⮕

A date invited Vanessa to dinner. She was mortified when she saw where the directions led7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Jack Silvagni admits regret over his response to the sacking of Stephen Silvagni as list manager of Carlton7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Ultimate Cox Plate preview: Everything you need to know to back a winner7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Australian Israeli soldier thought he'd die when he came face to face with Hamas fighters7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕