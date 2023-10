Australia's health minister Mark Butler (apparently no relation to Elvis actor Austin Butler) sang his rendition of Burning Love at the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation conference in Perth.

Butler later humbly noted on X (formerly Twitter): 'I've got nothing on the King.' Butler spoke at the conference about the health sector's support for the referendum and the 'grief and loss' felt by Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander communities over the result

Read more:

GuardianAus »