Burning batteries could bring ban on e-bikes in apartments

The problem is that while most e-bike and e-scooter owners take reasonable care of them, there’s no way of knowing what other residents are doing with theirs. Is that true? Possibly. It was only a matter of time before the big insurers calculated the risk, starting with “is it real?” and moving quickly on to “how bad is it?”

Any reaction by strata schemes to ban them from apartments may seem like a knee-jerk to e-bike owners but could feel more like a sensible precaution to others. Li-ion batteries have been in our homes for years, used to power everything from laptops and electric drills to vacuum cleaners.But e-bike and scooter batteries are much bigger and prone to more abuse and misuse, whether it’s being bashed around as they trundle through our streets, not being properly charged or discharged, connected to mismatched chargers or just not particularly well made to begin with.”. Most li-ion battery fires start with a short-circuit or overheating, or a combination.

The intensity grows rapidly as the fire feeds itself with combustible gases released as a result of the heat. That’s why normal fire extinguishers may not work.hostel fire in Kings Cross,The problem for apartment owners, renters and investors is that while the majority of e-bike and e-scooter owners take reasonable care of them, there’s no way of knowing what other residents are doing with theirs.

So what are strata committees supposed to do? Some schemes may offer e-bike “safe rooms”, although e-scooters are illegal in NSW – or, at least, riding them on public roads and pavements is. But that is changing – think how quickly Airbnb and Uber overwhelmed laws just by the number of people choosing to ignore them.

