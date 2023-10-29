‘Bureaucratic bungle’: Victorian council suggests a 30cm limit on grass

Nathan Hersey, mayor of South Gippsland shire council, on his property in Korumburra: ‘It’s clear the wording needed to be cleared up for the general public to understand.’Nathan Hersey, mayor of South Gippsland shire council, on his property in Korumburra: ‘It’s clear the wording needed to be cleared up for the general public to understand.’

The South Gippsland shire released an update to the general local law for public consultation this month, which suggests a 30cm limit on grass height in an attempt to increase amenity in the region and reduce fire risk.In its current form, the draft laws appear to be able to limit how high fodder and forage crops could grow in paddocks.

“I am torn between the need for local laws and the potential that there might be a lack of understanding of the agricultural community that we live in,” Rae said. “It’s a shame that they have made a mistake here and caused alarm in the community,” she said. “I’m quite certain that when it comes to council actually making any decisions, that they’re not going to stop all of the farmers from making hay and silage.Photograph: Eliza Spencer/The Guardian headtopics.com

“It’s a good lesson in making sure the wording is correct,” Hersey said. “It’s clear the wording needed to be cleared up for the general public to understand, and so we can meet their expectation – that’s a message that’s been received loud and clear.”

“It’s not a case of we’ve made these decisions and now you just have to put up with it,” he said. “It’s actually something that’s the all councils have to go through.” Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan welcomed the proposal, saying Gippsland is facing an increased grass-fire risk into the summer.“The CFA is encouraged to see municipal councils taking a proactive approach to fire safety and is keen to understand the full details of the South Gippsland shire’s proposal,” he said. headtopics.com

Regional Victorian towns capitalise on mountain biking as participation skyrocketsMountain biking is now more popular than fishing, and rugby league and union combined. More regional towns are seeing how they could benefit. Read more ⮕

‘Thread of anti-freedom’: Sky News host criticises Victorian ‘cultural police’Sky News host James Morrow says there are calls to bolster the “cultural police” in Victoria. Mr Morrow says the cultural police “would have the right to enter people’s private property,” including farms and houses in Victoria, “without the owner’s permission”. Read more ⮕

Melbourne sobering centre facing delays ahead of Victorian public drunkenness overhaulThe opening of a 20-bed sobering up facility designed to complement changes to Victoria's public drunkenness laws is running behind schedule, with just over a week until the reforms come into effect. Read more ⮕

The teens are in trouble: How Victorian children are faring after lockdownsIn this series focusing on the wellbeing of pre-schoolers, school and tertiary students, The Age explores what children and young people need to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Read more ⮕

‘Heil Hitler’: Victorian neo-Nazis under police investigation over alleged salute for TV camerasInvestigation into Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant comes a week after new laws took effect in Victoria outlawing the Nazi salute Read more ⮕

Victorian Liberals walk back treaty support after Voice defeatVictorian Opposition leader John Pesutto has confirmed internal discussions are underway to walk back the Coalition's commitment to working towards treaty. In an exclusive interview with Sky News Australia, John Pesutto said he wouldn't rule out following his Queensland counterpart in the wake of the failed referendum. Read more ⮕