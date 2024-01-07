Bunnings offers replacement or refund for dead plants

Bunnings shoppers have discovered they can trade in their dead plants for a replacement or a refund within 12 months of purchasing. The retailer’s “Perfect Plant Promise” has been around for years — but many say they wish they knew sooner about the “life changing” policy. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Bunnings’ dead plant returns policy.

According to the warehouse, all plants — excluding seedlings and potted seasonal flowers — come with a one year warranty so customers can return them with a receipt if they are not satisfied with the purchase. Perfect for people who are guilty of regularly killing their houseplants, the policy covers popular varieties such as monsteras, fiddle leaf figs, peace lilies, pilea peperomioides and bird of paradise. The policy has been doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks after Sydney content creator Jessica Redolfi shared a now-viral video explaining how the plant promise works. "Bunnings does not want you to know this secret," she said. "I bought these plants a few months ago and they all died over summe





