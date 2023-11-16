Bunnings and Ikea to phase out engineered stone due to health risks

Last year, Ben Harrison battled five or so rounds of pneumonia. He regularly battles fatigue, lethargy and is always short of breath. Four years ago — the day before his 30th birthday — he was diagnosed with silicosis. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Bunnings will stop selling engineered stone. Ben’s wife Cristale Harrison told 7NEWS.com.au getting the diagnosis was a “massive challenge”.

The couple and their three sons now live in Tasmania, but from 2007 to 2017 the family lived on the Gold Coast where Ben worked as a stonemason. Silicosis is an occupational disease affecting the lungs, caused by breathing in small particles of silica dust — most commonly suffered by stonemasons. Engineered stone, now set to be phased out by Bunnings and Ikea, contains the highest levels of silica and has been referred to by the construction union CFMEU as a “killer stone”. Ben’s old workmates called to break the news that some of them had been diagnosed with silicosis — but Ben initially didn’t believe he would join the

