Bunnings accused of mistreating suppliers at Senate inquiry

Hardware giant Bunnings has been taken to task at the Senate inquiry into supermarket prices for its alleged mistreatment of its plant and flower suppliers and failing to send managing director Michael Schneider to face questioning over company practices. Bunnings on Monday sent its manager for ethical sourcing, Laura Gaspert, and Belinda Rakers, the company’s category manager for green life products, to face the inquiry.

“This is the eighth time I’ve heard ,” said Cadell, who added that even Coles and Woolworths had had some suppliers say positive things about the supermarkets.

Bunnings Senate Inquiry Mistreatment Suppliers Managing Director Supply Agreements Sales Data

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Couple rushed to hospital after barbecue catches alight at Adelaide BunningsCouple rushed to hospital after the husband was injured while pulling his wife to safety when the flames ignited around 12.30pm today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Bunnings sausage sizzle volunteer seriously injured in gas bottle accident at Adelaide store7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

BBQ explosion at Bunnings sausage sizzleA couple has been rushed to hospital after a barbecue exploded at a Bunnings sausage sizzle.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

‘Nope’: Bunnings dating trick angers wivesA woman has revealed where all the hot single men in Australia hide, but not everyone is convinced.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

NPR ASX: BWP Trust hits 58pc ownership of Newmark Property to secure Bunnings dealAs of Monday morning, the Bunnings landlord held 57.5 per cent of voting power in its smaller rival. It could end up with over 80 per cent.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bunnings grilled at supermarket inquiry for squeezing suppliers and shelving bossSenators driving the inquiry into supermarket prices have slammed the hardware giant for its treatment of plant and flower suppliers and the absence of managing director Michael Schneider.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »