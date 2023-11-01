Bunbury City Council admits to playing The Wiggles' Hot Potato on loop in bid to deter homeless

While chiefly used for concerts and public gatherings, the venue has become a makeshift shelter for the city's homeless, as Bunbury and the wider South West grapple with an unprecedented housing crisis.

Children's entertainment group The Wiggles have played their song Hot Potato at almost every live show since they formed in the 1990s."However, it came to our attention that someone had removed a padlock into the storage area of the shell and turned the volume of the music right up.It's not the first time the council has used music in a bid to drive away the homeless, having come under fire for playing Peter Allen's I Go to Rio on a loop at the same location in 2017.

"I don't understand why somebody would do that, if they have compassion for what's happening to homeless people," he said. "Someone playing music to stop them sleeping at a place where they feel safe doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

"Clearly, if the council has had to resort to playing music again, which is pretty disappointing, then that approach isn't working," he said.

