Built like Drago, fight like Rocky: How the Rugby World Cup final will be won and lost

Twelve months ago, their coach Ian Foster was in danger of being replaced. His players’ subsequent on-field performances, and their advocating for him to New Zealand Rugby, may have been the catalyst for this run to the final.

Ardie Savea is the best forward in the world and he makes more metres through contact than anyone that plays this game. Despite people keep saying the All Blacks’ aura is gone, they keep winning the matches that count.Go back and look at the first and last two minutes of their quarter-final against Ireland.

They said, we have our attacking breakdown strategy sorted, we know how the referees are officiating it at this World Cup, we are going to occupy the ground between the two 15-metre lines whether we have the ball or not, and we are going to measure our forward pack against yours. We will make that how the game is decided.In the end, the All Blacks had 44 per cent possession and 40 per cent territory. headtopics.com

They’ve had the better, recent preparation and get a crucial extra day’s rest. South Africa not having the extra day is more important than the All Blacks having it. The semi-final was a perfect match for New Zealand. No matter who won the two titanic battles that were the Paris quarter-finals, those teams would struggle to get back ‘up’ for the following week’s semis.

Their effort defensively to scramble back and not concede a single try from Argentina’s nine clean breaks allowed them to manage the back end of the game. This was highlighted by seven of the AB’s players and crucially four of the tight five playing 60 or less minutes. headtopics.com

But they have so many avenues they can use to get them back into the game. In the semi, it was the scrum via their depth in the front row. In the quarter it was the opportunism off the back of their defensive pressure. Consider this, they don’t win their quarter without Jesse Kriel’s defensive work throughout, let alone his try assist kick (see video below).

Read more:

smh »

Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final. Read more ⮕

'It's pretty crazy': Matildas superstar Sam Kerr given new honour in Western AustraliaThe WA Government renamed its newly built State Football Centre in Perth after The Matildas captain. Read more ⮕

Green and gold fever grips S.Africa ahead of Rugby World Cup finalFrom restaurant cooks to street workers, Springbok jersey-wearing South Africans are ubiquitous in Johannesburg, as a frenzied mood grips the nation in anticipation of Saturday's Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

England ‘deeply disappointed’ after Springbok cleared for World Cup finalThe RFU issued a strongly worded statement after hooker Bongi Mbonambi was cleared to play against the All Blacks on Sunday despite allegations of racial abuse. Read more ⮕

England ‘deeply disappointed’ after Springbok cleared for World Cup finalThe RFU issued a strongly worded statement after hooker Bongi Mbonambi was cleared to play against the All Blacks on Sunday despite allegations of racial abuse. Read more ⮕

New Zealand recall Brodie Retallick for World Cup final against SpringboksNew Zealand have made one change to their team for the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa with Brodie Retallick replacing Sam Whitelock Read more ⮕