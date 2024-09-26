Bucket-full of non-toxic dye shocks onlookers at Sydney harbour

‘Bucket-full’ of non-toxic dye shocks onlookers at Milson Park, Kirribilli, as experts conclude ‘misuse’ likely to blameResidents in one of Sydney ’s most affluent neighbourhoods were shocked to discover a bright green substance leaking into the harbour on Wednesday.

One local told 9News the water resembled “green cordial” and the “radioactive stuff you see in superhero movies”. However Supt Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW said there was no indication the substance was toxic and it is most likely a fluorescein dye.He compared the unplanned occurrence to the annual St Patrick’s Day event in Chicago, during which the river is temporarily dyed green.

“So it’s unlikely we’ll be able to identify the source, where it did come from, because there’s just so many access points into the storm water … in that area,” he said.“The main thing is we’ve identified it’s non-toxic … There’s no evidence of any marine damage, fish kills, there’s no staining on any of the boats that are in the bay there, or around the wharves or the shoreline.”

“Even if somebody was doing a legitimate task … they’ve used way too much of it,” Prof Khan said. “It’s a massive amount. It’s probably a whole bucket full of fluorescein dye.”

Sydney Harbour Dye Fluorescein Misuse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dye leak turns water bright green in Sydney harbour at Kirribilli‘Bucket-full’ of non-toxic dye shocks onlookers at Milson Park, Kirribilli, as experts conclude ‘misuse’ likely to blame

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Season-opening AFLW clash between Collingwood and Sydney ‘invaded’ by insects at North Sydney Oval7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

NRL 2024 LIVE updates: South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney RoostersThe injury-depleted Roosters will be hoping to get some cohesion ahead of the finals when they play their fiercest rivals.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Will the Sydney Metro lure more businesses to set up in North Sydney?Corporate tenants are shifting into the CBD, thanks to the new metro stations. But experts are divided on whether North Sydney will be a winner or a loser.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Alleged thief caught and held by residents of Guildford in Western Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Fire threatens homes in Sydney’s south-west, residents told to seek shelterAn out-of-control grass fire is burning near Liverpool in Sydney’s south-west, with homes under threat and residents nearby urged to seek shelter.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »