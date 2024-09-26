Bucket-full of non-toxic dye shocks onlookers at Sydney harbour

‘Bucket-full’ of non-toxic dye shocks onlookers at Milson Park, Kirribilli, as experts conclude ‘misuse’ likely to blameResidents in one of Sydney ’s most affluent neighbourhoods were shocked to discover a bright green substance leaking into the harbour on Wednesday.
One local told 9News the water resembled “green cordial” and the “radioactive stuff you see in superhero movies”. However Supt Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW said there was no indication the substance was toxic and it is most likely a fluorescein dye.He compared the unplanned occurrence to the annual St Patrick’s Day event in Chicago, during which the river is temporarily dyed green.
“So it’s unlikely we’ll be able to identify the source, where it did come from, because there’s just so many access points into the storm water … in that area,” he said.“The main thing is we’ve identified it’s non-toxic … There’s no evidence of any marine damage, fish kills, there’s no staining on any of the boats that are in the bay there, or around the wharves or the shoreline.”
“Even if somebody was doing a legitimate task … they’ve used way too much of it,” Prof Khan said. “It’s a massive amount. It’s probably a whole bucket full of fluorescein dye.”
