Brutal moment that left Red Bull star on verge of tears as ugly crash raises big Ricciardo question

The hometown hero had an open lane in front of him as his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen wove between the two Ferrari’s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to take control of the inside.

But going into the first corner Perez hadn't quite cleared Leclerc, who found himself sandwiched by the Red Bull cars.

Leclerc bumped Perez off the track as the Mexican crowd was left devastated having seen their countryman knocked out at the first corner.The Red Bull driver appeared to be on the verge of tears as he sat in the cockpit.It was a daring move from Perez, but one that commentator Martin Brundle felt was never on. headtopics.com

“As he (Perez) now tips into the corner, he wasn’t clear of the Ferrari and he needed to have given it a wider berth than that,” Brundle said. Fellow commentator David Croft added: “Under pressure for his Red Bull future. Tried the move into turn one. If it came off, he’d be a hero. It hasn’t, and it’s zero points for him today.”

Croft even claimed Perez “tried to win the race at the first corner and ended up losing the race at the first corner.” The first lap exit was as bad as Perez’s hometown race could have gone, especially given the pressure he is under to deliver for Red Bull. headtopics.com

After a strong start to the season, Perez’s form has dipped and has not finished on the podium in his last five races, including Mexico. It’s left the 33-year-old with an uncertain future at Red Bull, with AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo linked with a return to his old seat to compete with Max Verstappen

