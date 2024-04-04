Brumbies extend winning streak over Waratahs to 11

Last March, Matt Nobbs delivered a damning indictment on the status of what was once the fiercest rivalry in Australian rugby. Declaring that “Tah Week” was all but dead in the nation’s capital after years of one-sided contests, the Brumbies chairman tried his best to stir up some of the old antagonism.
“If they’re good enough to beat us, I’ll meet everyone in the bar at the Meninga Stand and shout them all a beer,”“We used to get thousands of come down the highway and the fact that we got 13 this time last year out of the Sydney metro area just showed you where things were at.” The joke was almost on Nobbs, as the Waratahs led by a point with four minutes to go. But Corey Toole stormed over in the dying stages to secure a 40-36 win for the Brumbies, extending their run of victories over NSW to 11. “I’ve got to admit, I was looking forward to going into the Meninga Bar to have a beer and meeting Mr Nobbs,” Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said afterwards. “There will be a rain chec
