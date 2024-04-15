Bruce Lehrmann Swarmed by Journalists After Rape Ruling

Bruce Lehrmann has been swarmed by journalists after Justice Michael Lee found, on the balance of probabilities, he raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament house in 2019. Bruce Lehrmann was swarmed by dozens of journalists after leaving the Federal Court on Monday as they jostled to ask him about the landmark ruling.

Mr Lehrmann did not acknowledge the journalists' questions and continued to make his way out of the court premises and onto the street where a wall of cameras was waiting.Bruce Lehrmann was swarmed by journalists after losing his defamation case against Network 10.

In making his findings, Justice Lee said he it was"more likely than not" that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins on a couch in parliament in 2019 by being recklessly indifferent to her inability to consent to sexual intercourse. “I am satisfied that it is more likely than not that Mr Lehrmann's state of mind was such that he was so intent upon gratification to be indifferent to Ms Higgins' consent and hence went ahead with sexual intercourse without caring whether she consented," he said.

Bruce Lehrmann Journalists Rape Ruling Brittany Higgins Parliament House Court Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, loses defamation case: judgeIn more than two hours in court on Monday, Justice Michael Lee found Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted his former colleague in a Parliament House office in 2019.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann trial: Auerbach details Lehrmann’s drugs, prostitutes and a ‘pay rise’ offerIn bombshell evidence in Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten, ex-Seven producer Taylor Auerbach detailed what Mr Lehrmann wanted on nights out.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: How Seven hid Lehrmann’s cocaine repayment: ex-producerBruce Lehrmann submitted an expenses form to the Seven Network that included “pre-production expenses”. Ex-producer Taylor Auerbach says that meant drugs.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »