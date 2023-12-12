Bruce Lehrmann's Legal Team to Subpoena Sky News for Audio File in Defamation Case

Bruce Lehrmann’s legal team will issue a subpoena requiring Sky News to produce an audio file purportedly recording a conversation in Sydney last week between Brittany Higgins’ solicitor and her fiance during Lehrmann’s Federal Court defamation case.

Steven Whybrow, SC, acting for Lehrmann, referred in court on Tuesday to two articles published by News Corp, including an online story by Sky News, which are said to be based on an audio recording taken in secret of a conversation in the lobby bar of the Park Hyatt hotel on December 4. Brittany Higgins arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney on November 28 with her lawyer Leon Zwier, right, and fiance David Sharaz behind her.The recording allegedly captures a conversation between Higgins’ solicitor Leon Zwier and her fiancé David Sharaz. Higgins was not a party to the conversation. The recording was reportedly made by a third party who was sitting in the bar, who provided it to News Corp. Higgins started giving evidence in the defamation trial on November 28 and completed her evidence on December





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson beginsThe first day of Bruce Lehrmann’s extraordinary defamation trial against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson has ended with the former Liberal staffer being cross-examined. Mr Lehrman is suing Network 10 and the veteran journalist over a 2021 interview on The Project with Brittany Higgins, where she aired allegations he raped her inside Parliament House after a night out.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Political Staffer Sues Network Ten and Journalist for DefamationBruce Lehrmann is taking legal action against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson over a defamatory interview with Brittany Higgins. Text messages released by the Federal Court reveal friends distancing themselves from Lehrmann after the interview.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer denies allegations in defamation caseBruce Lehrmann denies allegations of sexual assault against Brittany Higgins in a defamation case. CCTV footage shows Lehrmann and Higgins together before the alleged rape.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Brittany Higgins Breaks Down in Tears While Giving Evidence in CourtFormer political staffer Brittany Higgins gives emotional testimony about her alleged rape in Parliament House. She testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten. Higgins admits to being intoxicated and taken to Parliament House by Lehrmann.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Judge Allows Network 10's Lip Reader to Give Evidence in Brittany Higgins' CaseAn 'expert' lip reader hired by Network 10 has been given the green light to give evidence on what he believes Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann spoke about at a Canberra pub, hours before the alleged rape. A detective and a rape crisis counsellor also provided evidence in Mr Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Liberal Party staffer's defamation trial against Network Ten continuesThe Federal Court hears multimillion-dollar settlements, frustrated police, and claims of deleted texts during the defamation trial launched by Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten. Brittany Higgins finishes giving her evidence regarding the alleged rape. Lehrmann denies the allegation and is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »