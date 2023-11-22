Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson begins

The first day of Bruce Lehrmann’s extraordinary defamation trial against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson has ended with the former Liberal staffer being cross-examined. Mr Lehrman is suing Network 10 and the veteran journalist over a 2021 interview on The Project with Brittany Higgins, where she aired allegations he raped her inside Parliament House after a night out.

Mr Lehrmann took the stand in Sydney’s Federal Court on Wednesday where he recalled the night in question, and how The Project’s reporting on the matter has impacted his life. It was revealed earlier on Wednesday Mr Lehrmann’s defamation case against the ABC has been settled. Mr Lehrmann had launched legal action against the ABC earlier this year over the airing of a joint National Press Club address by Ms Higgins and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame.Bruce Lehrmann's legal battle against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson started in Sydney's Federal Court on Wednesday. Picture: John Feder/The Australia





