Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson

Bruce Lehrmann should still receive “substantial damages” in his defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson even if the Federal Court finds he lied when he said he did not have sex with Brittany Higgins, his barristers have told the court. Federal Court Justice Michael Lee reserved his decision in the high-stakes defamation case on December 22 after a month-long trial. He will deliver his decision at a later date.

On Friday, the court released written submissions filed in December by barristers for Lehrmann, Ten and Wilkinson, which supplement the oral submissions delivered by the parties that month. Lehrmann’s lawyers said that if Lee was to find Lehrmann did have sex with Higgins in Parliament House, but was not satisfied on the balance of probabilities it was rape, their client should receive damages.The Project on February 15, 2021, that he alleges defamed him by suggesting he was guilty of raping Higgins in March 2019 in the office of Liberal senator and then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, for whom the pair worked as adviser





